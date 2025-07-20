Rooftop Robber Nabbed with Stolen Jewelry in Delhi

A brazen robbery took place in northeast Delhi's Gokalpuri area where a skilled burglar entered a jewellery shop by cutting a hole in the roof. The incident, which led to the theft of valuable ornaments and electronic devices, culminated in the arrest of the accused, as confirmed by police on Sunday.

The crime was brought to light on July 13 when Karan Verma, the shop owner, discovered the break-in from the previous night. Upon inspection, several gold and silver items were found missing, prompting a swift police investigation.

Authorities, acting on gathered evidence, identified and apprehended the suspect, Yogesh Kumar, aged 24, from Gokalpur village. The raid led to the recovery of approximately 20 grams of gold, 1.65 kilograms of silver, a tablet, and two mobile phones. The police are continuing their investigation into the matter.