YSRCP MP PV Midhun Reddy Arrested in Massive Liquor Scam
YSRCP MP PV Midhun Reddy has been arrested in connection with a Rs 3,500 crore liquor scam. The Special Investigation Team detained him after an extensive investigation. Reddy, representing Rajampet constituency, was presented before the Vijayawada ACB court following a health check-up confirming no complications.
YSRCP Lok Sabha member PV Midhun Reddy was produced in the Vijayawada ACB court on Sunday, according to police sources. Reddy faces arrest on accusations linked to an alleged Rs 3,500 crore liquor scam traced back to the previous YSRCP regime.
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) detained Reddy on Saturday after an intensive interrogation lasting several hours. His arrest took place around 7:30 pm in Vijayawada.
On Sunday morning, the SIT escorted Reddy to a government hospital in Vijayawada for a mandatory medical examination. Following clearance by the medical team, who found no health issues, he was presented before the court, said a police official. Reddy serves the Rajampet constituency in Andhra Pradesh.
