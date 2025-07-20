Left Menu

YSRCP MP PV Midhun Reddy Arrested in Massive Liquor Scam

YSRCP MP PV Midhun Reddy has been arrested in connection with a Rs 3,500 crore liquor scam. The Special Investigation Team detained him after an extensive investigation. Reddy, representing Rajampet constituency, was presented before the Vijayawada ACB court following a health check-up confirming no complications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vijayawada | Updated: 20-07-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 17:01 IST
YSRCP MP PV Midhun Reddy Arrested in Massive Liquor Scam
  • Country:
  • India

YSRCP Lok Sabha member PV Midhun Reddy was produced in the Vijayawada ACB court on Sunday, according to police sources. Reddy faces arrest on accusations linked to an alleged Rs 3,500 crore liquor scam traced back to the previous YSRCP regime.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) detained Reddy on Saturday after an intensive interrogation lasting several hours. His arrest took place around 7:30 pm in Vijayawada.

On Sunday morning, the SIT escorted Reddy to a government hospital in Vijayawada for a mandatory medical examination. Following clearance by the medical team, who found no health issues, he was presented before the court, said a police official. Reddy serves the Rajampet constituency in Andhra Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BJD to Challenge Odisha's Law Order Troubles in Parliament

BJD to Challenge Odisha's Law Order Troubles in Parliament

 India
2
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
3
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025