Uneasy Calm in Sweida: The Aftermath of Druze-Bedouin Clashes

In Syria's Sweida, a temporary calm prevails after Bedouin fighters retreat, marking a significant challenge for interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa amidst recent violence. Despite a ceasefire, tensions remain high with aid blocked and critical shortages reported, such as water, electricity, and medical supplies. Calls for peace and accountability persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 18:08 IST
In Syria's embattled city of Sweida, residents reported a brief respite from unrest following the withdrawal of Bedouin fighters, as the Islamist-led government seeks to restore order. The Syrian administration proposed a prisoner exchange to reinforce an uneasy ceasefire amid escalating casualties and infrastructural collapse.

The Druze-majority city grapples with dire humanitarian conditions, plagued by power outages and hospital service disruptions. Testimonies reveal harrowing accounts of violence perpetrated by Syrian troops and the urgent demand for aid intervention, further complicated by geopolitical tensions involving Israel and divided allegiances in the region.

Pressure mounts on President Ahmed al-Sharaa to broker peace as international voices, including the U.S. envoy, advocate for disarmament and dialogue. With Israel's military involvement and domestic inquiries into human rights violations, the multifaceted conflict in Sweida remains a focal point in a fractured Syrian landscape.

