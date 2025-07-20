Tragic Drowning Incident Strikes Betwa River
Two teenagers, Ayush Tiwari and Parth Singh, drowned in the Betwa river in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur district. The boys, along with other children, went bathing without informing their families. Their bodies were recovered by local villagers and a police investigation is currently underway.
Updated: 20-07-2025 19:23 IST
- Country:
- India
In a heartbreaking incident, two teenagers lost their lives while bathing in the Betwa river in Hamirpur district, Uttar Pradesh, police reported.
The victims, identified as 19-year-old Ayush Tiwari and 14-year-old Parth Singh, had ventured into the river with other children without alerting their families. Tragically, Tiwari and Singh drowned after straying into deeper waters.
Local villagers managed to retrieve their bodies from the river. Authorities have confirmed that an investigation is ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding their deaths.
(With inputs from agencies.)
