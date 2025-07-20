Left Menu

Tragic Drowning Incident Strikes Betwa River

Two teenagers, Ayush Tiwari and Parth Singh, drowned in the Betwa river in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur district. The boys, along with other children, went bathing without informing their families. Their bodies were recovered by local villagers and a police investigation is currently underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur(Up) | Updated: 20-07-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 19:23 IST
Tragic Drowning Incident Strikes Betwa River
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartbreaking incident, two teenagers lost their lives while bathing in the Betwa river in Hamirpur district, Uttar Pradesh, police reported.

The victims, identified as 19-year-old Ayush Tiwari and 14-year-old Parth Singh, had ventured into the river with other children without alerting their families. Tragically, Tiwari and Singh drowned after straying into deeper waters.

Local villagers managed to retrieve their bodies from the river. Authorities have confirmed that an investigation is ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
2
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025