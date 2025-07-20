Pune Astrologer Arrested for Alleged Molestation: A Shocking Breach of Trust

A Pune-based astrologer, Akhilesh Laxman Rajguru, has been apprehended by local authorities over allegations of molesting a 25-year-old woman, the police revealed on Sunday.

The incident reportedly took place at Rajguru's Dhankawadi office, where the woman had visited with her brother's astrological chart. She was called back the next day under the pretext of receiving an object, when the alleged molestation occurred.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Milind Mohite stated that the astrologer has been charged under various legal provisions, including sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Black Magic Act. Investigations are ongoing to uncover further details.

