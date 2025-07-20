Left Menu

Pune Astrologer Arrested for Alleged Molestation: A Shocking Breach of Trust

A Pune-based astrologer named Akhilesh Laxman Rajguru has been arrested following accusations of molesting a 25-year-old woman who visited his office. The incident occurred during a consultation regarding her brother's astrological chart. Legal actions have been initiated under relevant sections and the Black Magic Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 20-07-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 19:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A Pune-based astrologer, Akhilesh Laxman Rajguru, has been apprehended by local authorities over allegations of molesting a 25-year-old woman, the police revealed on Sunday.

The incident reportedly took place at Rajguru's Dhankawadi office, where the woman had visited with her brother's astrological chart. She was called back the next day under the pretext of receiving an object, when the alleged molestation occurred.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Milind Mohite stated that the astrologer has been charged under various legal provisions, including sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Black Magic Act. Investigations are ongoing to uncover further details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

