AAP Councillor Arrested in Illegal Betting Scandal
A municipal councillor from the Aam Aadmi Party, Joginder Singh, is among seven people arrested for illegal betting in Delhi. The incident was uncovered during a police raid, igniting political controversy as local BJP leaders question AAP's response to the councillor's misdeeds.
An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor was among seven individuals apprehended for their involvement in an illegal betting network in Delhi's Swaroop Nagar, the authorities revealed on Sunday.
Following a reliable tip-off, a Swaroop Nagar Police Station team raided the designated premises and booked the seven, including councillor Joginder Singh, alias Bunty, under the Public Gambling Act, 1867. A senior officer confirmed that Singh's connection emerged during the initial investigation, prompting ongoing inquiries into his role. In response, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva challenged AAP leadership to address the scandal, questioning whether action against Singh would be taken or dismissed as a 'BJP conspiracy'.
The BJP President further alleged that Singh, detained with Rs 4.35 lakh in cash, had brandished a revolver during the 2022 municipal elections, drawing attention to his controversial history.
