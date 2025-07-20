Left Menu

Rescue in Ladakh: Civilians Sheltered Amidst Road Blockade

Twenty-one civilians, stranded due to rain and mudslides blocking the road to Nubra Valley in Ladakh, found refuge at the Thoise Air Force Station. Amongst them were five women, all accommodated overnight. The Western Air Command of the Indian Air Force quickly worked to restore connectivity.

In a remarkable rescue operation, a total of 21 civilians, including five women, found themselves stranded after torrential rain and mudslides severed the road connection to Nubra Valley in Ladakh. The dramatic event unfolded a day ago, prompting swift action from local authorities.

These civilians were offered shelter at the Thoise Air Force Station, where they spent the night safely. The response, executed by the Western Air Command (WAC) of the Indian Air Force, highlights their commitment and readiness in times of crisis.

The WAC shared an update on the social media platform X, alongside images depicting the challenging conditions and the grateful group of civilians. Thanks to rapid efforts, connectivity to the scenic Nubra Valley has since been restored, alleviating the disruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

