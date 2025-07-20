Left Menu

Baramulla Imposes 25-Hour Restrictions to Maintain Peace

The district administration of Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir has implemented a 25-hour restriction in Singhpora tehsil as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order. The restrictions, announced by Additional District Magistrate Syed Altaf Hussain, apply from 8.30 pm on Sunday until 9.30 pm on Monday.

The district administration of Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir, has enacted a 25-hour restriction in the Singhpora tehsil. This precautionary measure aims to uphold law and order, an official spokesperson reported.

According to Additional District Magistrate Syed Altaf Hussain, restrictions will span from Sunday 8.30 pm to Monday 9.30 pm in specific areas of Singhpora tehsil, as per Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.

These steps are instituted to ensure peace, protect public life and property, and prevent potential disturbances. Residents are asked to comply with these regulations for communal harmony and safety.

