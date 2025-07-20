Escalating Crisis in Gaza: Aid Blockade and Starvation Amid Conflict

At least 67 Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire while waiting for U.N. aid trucks in northern Gaza, according to the Gaza health ministry. Israel has issued new evacuation orders for areas filled with displaced people. On Saturday, 36 individuals seeking aid were also killed, with an additional six fatalities near another aid site in the south, states the ministry.

Israel's military reported firing warning shots towards a crowd, citing an immediate threat. They suggest reported casualty figures might be exaggerated and claim no intentional targeting of humanitarian aid trucks. Meanwhile, the U.N. WFP convoy of 25 trucks carrying food aid experienced gunfire upon entering Gaza.

Efforts toward a truce in Qatar encounter hurdles as Hamas expresses anger over casualties and starvation in Gaza. Hospitals overwhelmed by patients suffering from malnutrition signal an impending humanitarian catastrophe. Calls for urgent aid and a potential ceasefire continue as the conflict devastates the region.