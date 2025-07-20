Left Menu

Escalating Crisis in Gaza: Aid Blockade and Starvation Amid Conflict

In Gaza, an escalating humanitarian crisis unfolds as Israeli fire results in numerous Palestinian casualties while awaiting U.N. aid. The conflict, marked by severe food shortages, accelerates starvation. The war has displaced thousands and strained ceasefire talks, with hostages still held by Hamas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 22:47 IST
Escalating Crisis in Gaza: Aid Blockade and Starvation Amid Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At least 67 Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire while waiting for U.N. aid trucks in northern Gaza, according to the Gaza health ministry. Israel has issued new evacuation orders for areas filled with displaced people. On Saturday, 36 individuals seeking aid were also killed, with an additional six fatalities near another aid site in the south, states the ministry.

Israel's military reported firing warning shots towards a crowd, citing an immediate threat. They suggest reported casualty figures might be exaggerated and claim no intentional targeting of humanitarian aid trucks. Meanwhile, the U.N. WFP convoy of 25 trucks carrying food aid experienced gunfire upon entering Gaza.

Efforts toward a truce in Qatar encounter hurdles as Hamas expresses anger over casualties and starvation in Gaza. Hospitals overwhelmed by patients suffering from malnutrition signal an impending humanitarian catastrophe. Calls for urgent aid and a potential ceasefire continue as the conflict devastates the region.

TRENDING

1
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
2
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025