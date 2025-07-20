Sweida's Struggle: Ceasefire and Urgent Humanitarian Needs Amidst Syrian Conflict

Quiet returned to the Syrian city of Sweida after Bedouin fighters retreated, following Islamist-led government efforts and a U.S.-mediated ceasefire agreement. This development aims to halt the ongoing violence that has claimed hundreds of lives.

Interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa is being tested by the Sweida conflict, while Israel conducted airstrikes supporting the Druze. As a result of the clashes, internal security forces have secured the ceasefire conditions, enabling talks for a prisoner swap and increased governmental stability.

Despite temporary peace, residents grapple with insufficient resources, such as water and electricity. Aid convoy access remains problematic, with the Syrian government's efforts blocked by local factions. In response, Israel, in coordination with the U.S. and Syria, has provided essential medical assistance to the affected Druze population.

