Digital Deceit: Trapped in an Online Extortion Scheme

An alarming case of digital extortion has been reported in Maharashtra's Thane district, where a 23-year-old woman fell victim to a scammer posing as a friend. The police have registered a case against the unidentified perpetrator, who blackmailed the woman using an illicit video he secretly recorded during a video call.

The incident began on July 8 when the victim, while on Instagram, clicked a link claiming to offer friendship connections. This led her to a conversation with a man known only as Rahul UK, who quickly gained her trust. As their virtual friendship progressed, the man convinced her to engage in a video call, during which he recorded her without her consent.

Subsequent threats of releasing the video compelled the victim to transfer Rs 1,11,000 through digital payments over numerous transactions. Only after the ordeal did she report the incident to police, who are now investigating the case under charges of cheating and extortion as outlined in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.