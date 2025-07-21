Stolen Scooters Recovered: Arrests Made in Meghalaya
Two individuals have been apprehended in Meghalaya's North Garo Hills for possession of stolen scooters. The detainees include a local resident and a person from Assam. The police have recovered three scooters and registered a case at the Resubelpara police station. Investigations continue.
Authorities in Meghalaya's North Garo Hills district have successfully detained two individuals in connection with a scooter theft case. The arrests led to the recovery of three stolen scooters, as confirmed by the police on Monday.
According to officials, one suspect is a local resident, while the second individual hails from the neighboring state of Assam. The local suspect was apprehended on Thursday, resulting in the retrieval of one stolen scooter. Subsequent information enabled the police to arrest another suspect from Goalpara, Assam, on Sunday, leading to the discovery of two additional scooters.
A case has been formally registered at the Resubelpara police station, and further investigation is actively in progress, the officer added.
