Supreme Court Expresses Alarm at ED's Encroachment on Legal Advisory

The Supreme Court has voiced strong disapproval of the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) actions, describing the agency's practice of summoning lawyers for providing legal advice as 'crossing all limits'. This decision was highlighted during a suo motu hearing led by Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran.

In the hearing, the court underscored the inviolable nature of attorney-client privilege, questioning the issuance of notices against lawyers offering legal counsel. Chief Justice Gavai stressed the necessity for guidelines to prevent undue interference in the legal profession, particularly in light of summonses to senior advocates like Arvind Datar.

Attorney General R Vennkataramani and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta assured the court of steps being taken to prevent the ED from issuing such notices, recognizing the potential threat to legal practice. They indicated ongoing efforts to address and correct the situation, while noting attempts to misrepresent institutional actions.

