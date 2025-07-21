Left Menu

Mumbai Train Blasts 2006: Justice after 19 Years

The Bombay High Court acquitted all twelve accused in the 2006 Mumbai train blasts case after a lengthy legal battle lasting 19 years. The blasts resulted in the deaths of 187 people and injuries to 824 others. The prosecution was unable to provide adequate evidence against the accused.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a landmark ruling, the Bombay High Court on Monday acquitted all twelve individuals accused in the 2006 Mumbai train blasts case. The decision comes 19 years after the tragic incident that killed 187 people and injured 824 others.

The case, initially investigated by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad, saw its trial begin in 2007 and concluded with a special court's verdict in 2015. While twelve were convicted, with five facing the death penalty, discrepancies in evidence have now led to their acquittal.

Despite numerous appeals and delays, the High Court's judgment highlighted the prosecution's failure to substantiate the charges, questioning the authenticity of the accusations against the twelve. The verdict underscores the importance of justice and due process, even in high-profile terrorism cases.

