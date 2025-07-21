Left Menu

Elderly Couple's Battle: Human Rights Commission Intervenes

The Haryana Human Rights Commission has acted to protect an elderly couple in Panchkula facing harassment from their son. The couple, in distress due to neglect and coerced property transfer, invoked the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007. The commission ensured their protection and dignity.

The Haryana Human Rights Commission has stepped in to address the grievances of an elderly couple from Panchkula. The couple accused their son and daughter-in-law of harassment, neglect, and coercion in an attempt to force them into transferring property ownership.

Despite facing severe health issues and requiring surgeries, the couple alleged verbal abuse and isolation at the hands of their family. They sought the commission's intervention under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007.

Justice Lalit Batra, chairperson of the commission, labeled the situation as a violation of both the 2007 Act and Article 21 of the Indian Constitution. Authorities have been directed to protect the couple immediately, expedite tribunal proceedings, and report back before the next hearing on September 23.

