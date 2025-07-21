Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Crockery Misuse by Pakistani Court Staff

In Pakistan, four rest house employees face disciplinary action for using crockery designated for judges. The incident has sparked a debate about class discrimination, especially after one Christian staff member was targeted for removal. Social media users criticized the perceived class divide and potential religious discrimination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 21-07-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 14:53 IST
  • Pakistan

In a controversial move, four employees at a rest house in Pakistan have been reprimanded for using crockery reserved for judges. The Lahore High Court ordered an inquiry after Samuel Sandhu and three others allegedly used the exclusive dishware. This action has ignited discussions on class discrimination in the country.

Among those accused, two individuals are Christians, intensifying the debate over potential religious bias. An official stated the probe led by LHC's Additional Registrar found the staff using the restricted crockery during lunchtime. As a result, one Christian employee may face termination, while others could receive censure letters.

The case has attracted attention on social media, with critics questioning the fairness of the punishment. Samrina Hashmi and Ali Hasan are among those voicing concerns over unequal treatment and urging for procedural justice. This incident highlights ongoing tensions surrounding class and religious discrimination in Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

