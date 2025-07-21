Controversy Erupts Over Crockery Misuse by Pakistani Court Staff

In a controversial move, four employees at a rest house in Pakistan have been reprimanded for using crockery reserved for judges. The Lahore High Court ordered an inquiry after Samuel Sandhu and three others allegedly used the exclusive dishware. This action has ignited discussions on class discrimination in the country.

Among those accused, two individuals are Christians, intensifying the debate over potential religious bias. An official stated the probe led by LHC's Additional Registrar found the staff using the restricted crockery during lunchtime. As a result, one Christian employee may face termination, while others could receive censure letters.

The case has attracted attention on social media, with critics questioning the fairness of the punishment. Samrina Hashmi and Ali Hasan are among those voicing concerns over unequal treatment and urging for procedural justice. This incident highlights ongoing tensions surrounding class and religious discrimination in Pakistan.

