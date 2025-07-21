Evacuation Amidst Tension: Sweida's Humanitarian Truce

The U.S.-backed truce in Syria's Sweida initiated the evacuation of Bedouin civilians after a week of severe fighting, during which hundreds lost their lives. The violence posed a significant challenge for interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa, who faced both internal strife and external pressure from Israeli airstrikes.

Ceasefire efforts saw interior ministry forces securing Sweida's outskirts, enabling the release of hostages and detainees. By Monday, the first groups of evacuated civilians, including women and children, were transported to nearby camps. Officials anticipate further evacuations if conditions remain stable.

The conflict, primarily between Bedouin and Druze groups, drew in Syrian military forces whose actions have been criticized as exacerbating tensions. The situation underscores the complex sectarian and geopolitical dynamics in Syria, with calls for humanitarian support growing amid blockades delaying necessary convoys.

