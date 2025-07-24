Left Menu

Supreme Court Deliberates on Darshan's Bail in High-Profile Murder Case

The Supreme Court is reviewing a plea by Karnataka's government to revoke bail granted to actor Darshan in the Renukaswamy murder case. The case involves allegations of abduction and torture of fan Renukaswamy. The court reserved its decision after hearing arguments from both the defense and prosecution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2025 13:24 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 13:24 IST
The Supreme Court is currently deliberating on the Karnataka government's request to rescind the bail of actor Darshan, who is implicated in the Renukaswamy murder case. The decision, presently reserved, follows intense legal arguments from both sides on the controversial issue.

The bench, comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan, demanded written submissions from the defense team representing several accused, including Darshan, following a session focused on the gravity of the charges.

In the initial stages, the High Court granted bail to Darshan on December 13, 2024, a decision contested by the state. The case alleges that Darshan, alongside Pavithra Gowda, orchestrated the abduction and torturing of Renukaswamy over obscene messages, culminating in his tragic demise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

