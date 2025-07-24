Diplomat vs Politician: A Defamation Dispute

The Delhi High Court has stepped into the fray of a defamation case involving former diplomat Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri and TMC MP Saket Gokhale, urging both parties to reach a settlement.

Acknowledging the case backlog in courts, the bench, led by Justices Anil Kshetarpal and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar, encouraged the individuals to resolve their dispute amicably. Gokhale's apology had already been accepted by Puri.

The case concerns Gokhale's appeal against a ruling prohibiting him from publishing defamatory content against Puri, and ordering him to pay substantial damages. Discussions for potential settlement are underway, led by senior advocates representing both parties.

