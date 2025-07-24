Diplomat vs Politician: A Defamation Dispute
The Delhi High Court has urged former diplomat Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri and TMC MP Saket Gokhale to settle their defamation dispute, noting that courts are overwhelmed. Despite Gokhale's apology being accepted, a July 2024 ruling bars him from further defamation and orders him to pay Rs 50 lakh in damages.
The Delhi High Court has stepped into the fray of a defamation case involving former diplomat Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri and TMC MP Saket Gokhale, urging both parties to reach a settlement.
Acknowledging the case backlog in courts, the bench, led by Justices Anil Kshetarpal and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar, encouraged the individuals to resolve their dispute amicably. Gokhale's apology had already been accepted by Puri.
The case concerns Gokhale's appeal against a ruling prohibiting him from publishing defamatory content against Puri, and ordering him to pay substantial damages. Discussions for potential settlement are underway, led by senior advocates representing both parties.
