Drainage Construction Dispute Erupts into Violence in Majhvaliya Village

In a dramatic turn of events, a clash erupted between local villagers and government officials over a drainage construction project in Majhvaliya village, resulting in four individuals, including two police constables, sustaining injuries as tensions soared.

The altercation unfolded when Naib Tehsildar C P Yadav, accompanied by Village Development Officer Pramod Kumar Singh and the village head, managed the drainage system installation. A mob, reportedly led by local Manohar Lal, confronted the officials, resorting to stone-pelting and stick attacks, officials reported.

In the aftermath of the confrontation, eight people, including five women, were taken into police custody. Sikandarpur Deputy Superintendent of Police, Rajneesh, confirmed the registration of a case involving nine identified and other unidentified individuals. Since the incident, peace has returned to the village.

