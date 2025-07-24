Border Security Foils Drone Smuggling Operation in Punjab

The Border Security Force (BSF) effectively thwarted a smuggling attempt along the International Border in Punjab's Amritsar district, intercepting six drones originating from Pakistan.

BSF officers neutralized five drones in Modhe village, recovering contraband that included three pistols, several magazines, and over one kilogram of heroin.

Another drone was intercepted near Attari village early Thursday, and additional operations in Tarn Taran district led to the recovery of pistol components and a magazine.

(With inputs from agencies.)