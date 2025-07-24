Left Menu

Border Security Foils Drone Smuggling Operation in Punjab

Border Security Force personnel intercepted six Pakistani drones, seizing three pistols, several magazines, and over one kg of heroin in Punjab's Amritsar district. The operation saw five drones neutralized near Modhe village and another at Attari village. Pistol parts were also recovered in Tarn Taran district.

The Border Security Force (BSF) effectively thwarted a smuggling attempt along the International Border in Punjab's Amritsar district, intercepting six drones originating from Pakistan.

BSF officers neutralized five drones in Modhe village, recovering contraband that included three pistols, several magazines, and over one kilogram of heroin.

Another drone was intercepted near Attari village early Thursday, and additional operations in Tarn Taran district led to the recovery of pistol components and a magazine.

