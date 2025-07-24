Left Menu

Historic Verdict Hangs in Balance as Former Bangladesh Chief Justice Detained

Former Bangladesh Chief Justice ABM Khairul Haque was detained over sedition and other charges relating to his verdicts against the caretaker government system. His legal controversies arise from landmark rulings that have significantly impacted Bangladesh's political landscape, with critics arguing they undermined democratic safeguards.

In a dramatic turn of events, former Bangladesh Chief Justice ABM Khairul Haque was detained on Thursday over charges including sedition, according to officials. Haque, aged 81, is renowned for his decisive role in pivotal verdicts that have shaped Bangladesh's political framework.

The seasoned jurist, who served as the country's 19th chief justice from 2010 to 2011, faces allegations connected to historical rulings such as the one in 2011 that declared the nonpartisan caretaker government unconstitutional. The decision, though initially opposed by several judges, gave ruling powers a lever that outlasted its original intent.

The controversy surrounding Haque resurrected following accusations filed in 2024, with claims of fraudulent document alteration and corrupt practices. Legal proceedings are imminent, signaling a significant chapter in Bangladesh's ongoing judicial and political discourse.

