Religious Structure Dispute Case Deferred Amid Legal Debates

The Neelkanth Mahadev v. Shamsi Jama Masjid case was deferred to August 30 due to judge absence. The case, transferred to a fast track court, involves a legal dispute over jurisdiction in religious structure cases. Previous hearings faced multiple adjournments due to various reasons including absent counsel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budaun | Updated: 24-07-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 15:58 IST
The Neelkanth Mahadev v. Shamsi Jama Masjid case has been postponed until August 30 due to the unavailability of the presiding judge.

Originally transferred to a fast track court, the proceedings have faced numerous delays, including counsel absences and judicial leaves. Legal representatives from both sides present staunch arguments on the jurisdiction over religious structure disputes.

With significant references to the Places of Worship Act, 1991, and Supreme Court rulings, the dispute underscores a complex legal terrain. The outcome on August 30 could determine the civil court's authority to hear the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

