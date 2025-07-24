Shocking Abduction and Forced Conversion Attempt in India
A 12-year-old girl in India reported being abducted, raped, and coerced into religious conversion. Five individuals, including her minor friend, have been charged. Shah Rukh, one of the accused, is in custody. The incident highlights challenges in law enforcement, as initial attempts to file an FIR were ignored.
A 12-year-old girl in India has come forward with a harrowing account of abduction, rape, and an attempt at forced religious conversion. The alleged incident has resulted in charges against five individuals, including the girl's minor friend.
The police have apprehended one suspect, identified as Shah Rukh, following the girl's formal complaint. The victim claims she was kidnapped by her 15-year-old female friend and her friend's parents, with the event escalating during a train journey to Surat, where she was drugged and assaulted.
The case has drawn attention due to the alleged inaction of the local Station House Officer, who initially failed to file a First Information Report (FIR). The officer has since been transferred, as investigations proceed under relevant legal statutes, including the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
