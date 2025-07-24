Border Tensions Ignite: Cambodia and Thailand in Armed Conflict
The simmering tensions between Cambodia and Thailand have escalated into their most significant armed conflict in over a decade. A Thai F-16 fighter jet was deployed as both nations showcased their military capabilities. Cambodia's defense budget is $1.3 billion, while Thailand's is $5.73 billion, highlighting their differing military strengths.
- Country:
- Thailand
In a dramatic escalation of simmering tensions, Cambodia and Thailand engaged in the heaviest armed conflict observed between the Southeast Asian neighbors in more than ten years. Thursday witnessed the deployment of a Thai F-16 fighter jet, signaling a serious military confrontation.
Cambodia's defense forces, structured from a merger of the former Communist military and resistance armies in 1993, stand with a budget of $1.3 billion and 124,300 personnel equipped with over 200 battle tanks and 480 artillery pieces. In contrast, Thailand holds a larger, well-funded military with a budget of $5.73 billion and 360,000 personnel.
Thailand's armed forces, including 245,000 army personnel and a potent air force, boast 112 combat aircraft and a naval fleet with one aircraft carrier. Cambodia's air and naval power is relatively smaller but still significant in regional dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Taiwan Stages Major Military Drills Amid Rising Tensions with China
Taiwan's Largest Military Drills: A Tactical Response to Chinese Pressure
Taiwan Stages Largest Military Drills Amid Chinese Tensions
China Tightens Grip: Export Controls on Taiwan Firms Amid Military Drills
Defying Boundaries: The China-Pakistan Military Nexus Unveiled