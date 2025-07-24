Left Menu

Border Tensions Ignite: Cambodia and Thailand in Armed Conflict

The simmering tensions between Cambodia and Thailand have escalated into their most significant armed conflict in over a decade. A Thai F-16 fighter jet was deployed as both nations showcased their military capabilities. Cambodia's defense budget is $1.3 billion, while Thailand's is $5.73 billion, highlighting their differing military strengths.

In a dramatic escalation of simmering tensions, Cambodia and Thailand engaged in the heaviest armed conflict observed between the Southeast Asian neighbors in more than ten years. Thursday witnessed the deployment of a Thai F-16 fighter jet, signaling a serious military confrontation.

Cambodia's defense forces, structured from a merger of the former Communist military and resistance armies in 1993, stand with a budget of $1.3 billion and 124,300 personnel equipped with over 200 battle tanks and 480 artillery pieces. In contrast, Thailand holds a larger, well-funded military with a budget of $5.73 billion and 360,000 personnel.

Thailand's armed forces, including 245,000 army personnel and a potent air force, boast 112 combat aircraft and a naval fleet with one aircraft carrier. Cambodia's air and naval power is relatively smaller but still significant in regional dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

