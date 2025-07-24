Gopal Shetty Acquitted: Lack of Evidence in 2004 Police Assault Case

A court has acquitted BJP leader Gopal Shetty and party worker in a 2004 assault case, raising significant doubts due to a lack of consistent evidence.

The judgment, delivered by Additional Sessions Judge Satyanarayan Navander, highlighted insufficiencies including a weak testimony from the investigating officer and contradictions in the complainant's statements.

The case involved allegations of Shetty and Ganesh Khankar assaulting police at a Kandivali station in 2004. However, the court found the prosecution's case unreliable, granting the accused the benefit of doubt.

(With inputs from agencies.)