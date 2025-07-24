Gopal Shetty Acquitted: Lack of Evidence in 2004 Police Assault Case
A court acquitted BJP leader Gopal Shetty and another party worker in a 2004 assault case due to insufficient evidence. The court ruled that the prosecution failed to provide consistent and reliable proof. The testimonies were deemed weak, leading to doubt about the accusations.
A court has acquitted BJP leader Gopal Shetty and party worker in a 2004 assault case, raising significant doubts due to a lack of consistent evidence.
The judgment, delivered by Additional Sessions Judge Satyanarayan Navander, highlighted insufficiencies including a weak testimony from the investigating officer and contradictions in the complainant's statements.
The case involved allegations of Shetty and Ganesh Khankar assaulting police at a Kandivali station in 2004. However, the court found the prosecution's case unreliable, granting the accused the benefit of doubt.
