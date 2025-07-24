Left Menu

Gopal Shetty Acquitted: Lack of Evidence in 2004 Police Assault Case

A court acquitted BJP leader Gopal Shetty and another party worker in a 2004 assault case due to insufficient evidence. The court ruled that the prosecution failed to provide consistent and reliable proof. The testimonies were deemed weak, leading to doubt about the accusations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-07-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 17:11 IST
Gopal Shetty Acquitted: Lack of Evidence in 2004 Police Assault Case
  • Country:
  • India

A court has acquitted BJP leader Gopal Shetty and party worker in a 2004 assault case, raising significant doubts due to a lack of consistent evidence.

The judgment, delivered by Additional Sessions Judge Satyanarayan Navander, highlighted insufficiencies including a weak testimony from the investigating officer and contradictions in the complainant's statements.

The case involved allegations of Shetty and Ganesh Khankar assaulting police at a Kandivali station in 2004. However, the court found the prosecution's case unreliable, granting the accused the benefit of doubt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

 India
2
Ministry of Steel to Hold Open House on SIMS, QCOs & NOCs for Steel Imports

Ministry of Steel to Hold Open House on SIMS, QCOs & NOCs for Steel Imports

 India
3
Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

 Global
4
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in policymaking: When and how governments should use algorithmic insight

False Certainty? AI chatbots act confident even when clueless

From tweets to trends: How LLMs are shaping public health intelligence from digital traces

Digital propaganda threatens cognitive freedom in today's hyperconnected world

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025