Haryana's Justice Drive: Empowering Poor Prisoners

Haryana's Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Sumita Misra, has taken a significant step towards reform by launching a scheme aimed at supporting underprivileged prisoners across the state. The initiative, rooted in guidelines from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, mandates the creation of empowered committees in each district to streamline the process.

These empowered committees, spearheaded by district magistrates and other key officials, are tasked with identifying prisoners eligible for financial assistance. The ultimate goal is to aid those who cannot secure bail or pay fines. Collaborative efforts with civil society and social workers are encouraged to ensure efficiency.

Misra emphasized the importance of timely execution, instructing prison departments and district magistrates to conduct regular meetings and visits to raise awareness. She has also urged deputy commissioners to submit compliance reports within two weeks, ensuring the scheme's effective rollout.

(With inputs from agencies.)