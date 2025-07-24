Nagaland Fortifies Borders Amid Assam Evictions

Nagaland has bolstered its border security in response to eviction drives in neighboring Assam, anticipating a possible influx of displaced individuals. An advisory from the Nagaland government has prompted heightened vigilance across district borders, with deputy commissioners tasked with monitoring transit points and ensuring law and order.

The state, which shares a 512 km boundary with Assam, has witnessed increased efforts to prevent unauthorized settlements. Over 200 vehicles suspected of carrying evictees have been stopped at Niuland district checkpoints, with joint efforts by local authorities and volunteer groups ensuring that demographic integrity is maintained.

Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton, after a meeting with various stakeholders, stressed the importance of community vigilance and deployed additional security forces along vulnerable border areas. Local organizations, such as the Western Sümi Students' Union, have also echoed concerns, urging for enhanced security and strict verification measures to curb unauthorized movements.

