Left Menu

Central Government Employees' Leave Accommodates Care for Elderly

The Central Civil Services (Leave) Rules, 1972 allows Central government employees 30 days of earned leave, among other types, which can be used for personal needs, including caring for elderly parents, as confirmed by Minister Jitendra Singh in the Rajya Sabha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 17:34 IST
Central Government Employees' Leave Accommodates Care for Elderly
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Central government employees are entitled to leave that accommodates personal needs, including the care of elderly parents. This was clarified by Union Minister of State for Personnel, Jitendra Singh, during a session in Rajya Sabha.

Singh noted that the service rules permit 30 days of earned leave, in addition to other types of leave, such as half-pay and casual leave. This leave allowance is intended to support employees in managing personal obligations, including those related to elder care.

The Central Civil Services (Leave) Rules, 1972, outline these provisions, ensuring government employees can balance their work and personal responsibilities effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

 India
2
Ministry of Steel to Hold Open House on SIMS, QCOs & NOCs for Steel Imports

Ministry of Steel to Hold Open House on SIMS, QCOs & NOCs for Steel Imports

 India
3
Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

 Global
4
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in policymaking: When and how governments should use algorithmic insight

False Certainty? AI chatbots act confident even when clueless

From tweets to trends: How LLMs are shaping public health intelligence from digital traces

Digital propaganda threatens cognitive freedom in today's hyperconnected world

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025