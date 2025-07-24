Central Government Employees' Leave Accommodates Care for Elderly
The Central Civil Services (Leave) Rules, 1972 allows Central government employees 30 days of earned leave, among other types, which can be used for personal needs, including caring for elderly parents, as confirmed by Minister Jitendra Singh in the Rajya Sabha.
- Country:
- India
Central government employees are entitled to leave that accommodates personal needs, including the care of elderly parents. This was clarified by Union Minister of State for Personnel, Jitendra Singh, during a session in Rajya Sabha.
Singh noted that the service rules permit 30 days of earned leave, in addition to other types of leave, such as half-pay and casual leave. This leave allowance is intended to support employees in managing personal obligations, including those related to elder care.
The Central Civil Services (Leave) Rules, 1972, outline these provisions, ensuring government employees can balance their work and personal responsibilities effectively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
