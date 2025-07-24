Telangana Police Partners with Yugantar for LGBTQIA+ Support

The Telangana Police's women safety wing has taken a noteworthy step by joining forces with Yugantar, a non-profit organization, to bolster support services for the LGBTQIA+ community. This collaboration is set to expand the capabilities of the 'pride place-transgender persons protection cell.'

According to an official release, the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the two entities focuses on crisis intervention, legal assistance, mental health services, police training, and initiatives to raise public awareness. These efforts are directed toward promoting inclusive policing practices across Telangana.

Yugantar, operating through its queer-trans wellness and support center in Hyderabad, brings valuable expertise and infrastructure. Their collaboration is poised to provide significant support to vulnerable individuals within the community.

