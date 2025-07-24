Left Menu

South Korea Addresses Migrant Worker Abuse After Shocking Video Emerges

South Korea's president, Lee Jae Myung, has called for action against migrant worker abuses following the release of a distressing video showing a Sri Lankan worker tied up and moved by a forklift at a factory. The incident, filmed in Naju, has sparked public outrage and highlighted ongoing minority rights concerns.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • South Korea

A disturbing incident involving the abuse of a migrant worker in South Korea has prompted swift action from the nation's leadership. President Lee Jae Myung, shocked by a video showing a Sri Lankan worker bound and moved by a forklift in a factory, has ordered measures to prevent such abuses.

Released by South Korean human rights activists, the video has cast a spotlight on systemic issues faced by migrant workers. President Lee condemned the blatant violation of human rights, urging government ministries to conduct thorough investigations and develop solutions to protect minorities from similar experiences.

The Labour Ministry has announced an upcoming inquiry into the factory where the incident occurred, aiming to address allegations of abuse, bullying, and discrimination among foreign workers. This case underscores a broader pattern of exploitation that migrant workers often face in various sectors across South Korea.

