Call for Legal Framework: 'Local Certificate' Reinstatement in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Andaman and Nicobar Islands MP Bishnu Pada Ray urged Home Minister Amit Shah to reinstate the 'Local Certificate' with a statutory framework. The Supreme Court struck down the provision in 1992, impacting local job prospects. Ray referenced Ladakh's Resident Certificate Order, seeking similar measures for equitable employment opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portblair | Updated: 25-07-2025 12:37 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 12:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Andaman and Nicobar Islands MP Bishnu Pada Ray has made a strong appeal to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, advocating for the reinstatement of the 'Local Certificate' system with a statutory framework in the islands. The system, originally introduced in 1984 and struck down by the Supreme Court in 1992 for lack of legal backing, is essential for job and educational opportunities.

The absence of this provision has significantly affected employment prospects, particularly for the youth from remote areas of the archipelago, Ray articulated in a letter dated July 22. He urged Shah, referencing the 2021 Ladakh Resident Certificate Order, to take similar steps to ensure fair employment opportunities for locals.

Ray emphasized that implementing a statutory 'Local Certificate' framework under Article 16(4) of the Constitution would align the islands with the Union Territory of Ladakh, enhancing local employment protections and equity. He called for urgent action to establish this framework and pave the way for economic parity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

De-globalisation and supply chain efficiency crucial to value chain resilience

Digital finance fuels high-quality growth, if infrastructure is in place

