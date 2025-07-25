Call for Legal Framework: 'Local Certificate' Reinstatement in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Andaman and Nicobar Islands MP Bishnu Pada Ray has made a strong appeal to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, advocating for the reinstatement of the 'Local Certificate' system with a statutory framework in the islands. The system, originally introduced in 1984 and struck down by the Supreme Court in 1992 for lack of legal backing, is essential for job and educational opportunities.

The absence of this provision has significantly affected employment prospects, particularly for the youth from remote areas of the archipelago, Ray articulated in a letter dated July 22. He urged Shah, referencing the 2021 Ladakh Resident Certificate Order, to take similar steps to ensure fair employment opportunities for locals.

Ray emphasized that implementing a statutory 'Local Certificate' framework under Article 16(4) of the Constitution would align the islands with the Union Territory of Ladakh, enhancing local employment protections and equity. He called for urgent action to establish this framework and pave the way for economic parity.

(With inputs from agencies.)