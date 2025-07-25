Justice Served: Life Sentences for Election Murder in Mainpuri

In a landmark verdict on Friday, a Mainpuri court sentenced three men to rigorous life imprisonment, holding them accountable for the 2015 murder of Mahesh Kumar during the village panchayat elections. Each was fined Rs 25,000, as confirmed by government lawyer Vipin Kumar Chaturvedi.

The presiding judge, Chetna Chauhan, laid down the verdict following comprehensive analysis of witness interviews and documentary evidence. The case dated back to December 5, 2015, when Mahesh was reportedly shot by Manoj under the provocation of his associates Bhupendra, Uttam, and Indresh, due to personal animosities.

Despite initial investigations clearing Bhupendra of charges, the court called him to trial, ultimately acquitting him for lack of conclusive evidence. The judgement reaffirms the legal system's commitment to delivering justice, albeit years later.

(With inputs from agencies.)