Left Menu

Justice Served: Life Sentences for Election Murder in Mainpuri

A Mainpuri court sentenced three men to life imprisonment for the murder of Mahesh Kumar during the 2015 village panchayat elections. The crime was instigated by a group with a personal grudge, leading to Manoj shooting Mahesh. Bhupendra was acquitted due to lack of evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mainpuri | Updated: 25-07-2025 13:48 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 13:48 IST
Justice Served: Life Sentences for Election Murder in Mainpuri
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark verdict on Friday, a Mainpuri court sentenced three men to rigorous life imprisonment, holding them accountable for the 2015 murder of Mahesh Kumar during the village panchayat elections. Each was fined Rs 25,000, as confirmed by government lawyer Vipin Kumar Chaturvedi.

The presiding judge, Chetna Chauhan, laid down the verdict following comprehensive analysis of witness interviews and documentary evidence. The case dated back to December 5, 2015, when Mahesh was reportedly shot by Manoj under the provocation of his associates Bhupendra, Uttam, and Indresh, due to personal animosities.

Despite initial investigations clearing Bhupendra of charges, the court called him to trial, ultimately acquitting him for lack of conclusive evidence. The judgement reaffirms the legal system's commitment to delivering justice, albeit years later.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

 India
2
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China
3
Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine civilians and injured 14 others, reports AP.

Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine c...

 Global
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

De-globalisation and supply chain efficiency crucial to value chain resilience

Digital finance fuels high-quality growth, if infrastructure is in place

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025