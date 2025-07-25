Left Menu

High Court Upholds Soldier’s Family Pension for In-Action Death

The Punjab and Haryana High Court ruled that a soldier shot by a fellow soldier during a military operation must receive the same benefits as those killed in action. The court dismissed objections over delay in filing the claim, upholding the petition for a liberalised family pension.

In a significant ruling, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has affirmed that a soldier shot by a fellow soldier during active military duty is entitled to the same benefits as those killed in action. This verdict comes after the court dismissed the Union of India's appeal against granting liberalised family pension to Rukmani Devi, whose late son, an Indian Army personnel, was killed by a fellow soldier in Jammu and Kashmir in 1991.

The court rejected the Centre's argument about the delayed filing of the pension claim, underscoring the continuous nature of pension benefits. Justices Anupinder Singh Grewal and Deepak Manchanda emphasized that such incidents should be treated as 'Battle Casualty,' referring to existing records and government directives.

Furthermore, the bench highlighted government instructions from 2001 that classify disabilities, injuries, accidents, and deaths occurring in military operations under a specific category. This ensures that personnel deployed across India in such operations receive due recognition and benefits. This judgment reinforces the commitment to support the families of soldiers who serve the nation under challenging conditions.

