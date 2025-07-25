Left Menu

Gaza Ceasefire Talks Poised for Renewal

Ceasefire talks concerning Gaza are set to continue next week. The discussions will resume following the Israeli government's review of Hamas' latest response, as reported by Egyptian media. The Israeli delegation returned home after Prime Minister Netanyahu called them for consultations.

Updated: 25-07-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 14:11 IST
Ceasefire discussions regarding Gaza are anticipated to reconvene next week, as Israel reviews Hamas' recent response, according to reports by Egypt's state-affiliated Al Qahera News TV. The resumption of talks follows a necessary period for analysis and strategic reflection.

The communication further disclosed that the Israeli negotiating team has departed after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu summoned the delegation back to Israel. This move was made for crucial consultations amid ongoing peace efforts.

Egyptian media have been closely following these developments, highlighting the complex diplomatic maneuvers as both parties strive to reach a tenable and lasting ceasefire agreement.

