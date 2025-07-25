Left Menu

Supreme Court Urges Immediate Attention to Psychosocial Rehabilitation of Homeless

The Supreme Court has emphasized the urgent need for rehabilitating homeless individuals with psychosocial disabilities, directing the Centre to treat the issue with utmost seriousness. The government is deliberating on a policy, with progress expected in eight weeks. Current frameworks are under scrutiny for inadequate implementation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 14:36 IST
The Supreme Court has highlighted the critical need for urgent action in addressing the rehabilitation of homeless individuals with psychosocial disabilities. The directive to the Centre came amid discussions on a plea filed by Advocate Gaurav Kumar Bansal.

Authorities have been urged to expedite their efforts, with government representatives indicating that deliberations are active and progress will be reported within eight weeks. The lack of effective implementation of existing legal frameworks, such as the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017, was noted by the bench.

The plea calls for establishing standard operating procedures for various stakeholders to ensure humane treatment and support for this vulnerable group. The court awaits further updates and intends to monitor developments closely.

