Tragic Hit-and-Run Claims Life in Amethi

A 55-year-old man named Shri Maurya was killed in a hit-and-run accident involving a speeding car and a motorcycle in Amethi. The driver fled the scene. Legal proceedings are underway as officials investigate the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amethi | Updated: 25-07-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 14:48 IST
A tragic hit-and-run accident claimed the life of a 55-year-old man in Amethi district on Friday. The collision occurred near Choudhipur village when a speeding car struck the victim's motorcycle, according to local police.

The victim, identified as Shri Maurya from Pure Tikait in Bhadouli village, was killed at the scene. Following the crash, the car veered off the Raebareli-Jagdishpur road into a ditch, and the driver abandoned the vehicle before fleeing the area.

Dhirendra Yadav, the Station House Officer of Jagdishpur, reported that the victim's body has been sent for postmortem examination. Legal proceedings are currently underway as officials seek to identify and apprehend the hit-and-run driver.

