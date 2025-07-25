Tragic Hit-and-Run Claims Life in Amethi

A tragic hit-and-run accident claimed the life of a 55-year-old man in Amethi district on Friday. The collision occurred near Choudhipur village when a speeding car struck the victim's motorcycle, according to local police.

The victim, identified as Shri Maurya from Pure Tikait in Bhadouli village, was killed at the scene. Following the crash, the car veered off the Raebareli-Jagdishpur road into a ditch, and the driver abandoned the vehicle before fleeing the area.

Dhirendra Yadav, the Station House Officer of Jagdishpur, reported that the victim's body has been sent for postmortem examination. Legal proceedings are currently underway as officials seek to identify and apprehend the hit-and-run driver.

(With inputs from agencies.)