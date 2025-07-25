Left Menu

Sectarian Strife in Syria: Druze Community's Struggle for Survival

Sectarian violence has erupted in southern Syria, primarily affecting the Druze community in the city of Sweida. The conflict stems from clashes between armed Bedouin clans and Druze fighters, sparking fears of renewed unrest in Syria's fragile postwar landscape. The situation threatens national unity and complicates peace efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Damascus | Updated: 25-07-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 14:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Syria

Sectarian violence has flared in southern Syria, enveloping the Druze-majority city of Sweida in conflict. Once hopeful for a brighter future post-civil war, residents like former medical sciences professor Sabre Abou Ras now bear arms, skeptical of government promises for peace.

Clashes between Bedouin clans and Druze fighters erupted, leading to hundreds of deaths and raising concerns about Syria's unstable postwar era. Distressing reports and videos have emerged, depicting civilian executions and reigniting fears of long-standing sectarian divides.

Attempts at peace have been complicated by accusations against the interim government of targeting the Druze, a charge they deny. With tensions high, the path to reconciliation remains uncertain, threatening national unity and impacting neighboring minority groups like the Kurds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

