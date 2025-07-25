Government Cracks Down on 25 OTT Platforms for Obscene Content

The government has initiated a crackdown on 25 OTT platforms, including Ullu, ALTT, and Desiflix, due to their involvement in broadcasting obscene content. This decisive move aims to curb the rampant display of inappropriate material on these popular digital platforms.

Consultations were held with the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Women and Child Development, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, and industry groups FICCI and CII, before action was taken. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting cited escalating complaints from the National Commission on Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) and public grievances as a driving factor behind this decision.

In accordance with the provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000, and the IT Rules, 2021, notifications have been dispatched to intermediaries to ensure these websites and applications are rendered inaccessible. Officials revealed that platforms consistently disregarded warnings to cease publishing obscene content, prompting this comprehensive blockade.

(With inputs from agencies.)