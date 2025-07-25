Left Menu

Government Cracks Down on 25 OTT Platforms for Obscene Content

The government has blocked 25 OTT platforms, including Ullu, ALTT, and Desiflix, for hosting obscene content. This action follows consultations with multiple ministries and related bodies after receiving complaints of violations. Notifications have been sent under the Information Technology Act and IT Rules to disable access to these sites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 16:02 IST
Government Cracks Down on 25 OTT Platforms for Obscene Content
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government has initiated a crackdown on 25 OTT platforms, including Ullu, ALTT, and Desiflix, due to their involvement in broadcasting obscene content. This decisive move aims to curb the rampant display of inappropriate material on these popular digital platforms.

Consultations were held with the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Women and Child Development, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, and industry groups FICCI and CII, before action was taken. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting cited escalating complaints from the National Commission on Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) and public grievances as a driving factor behind this decision.

In accordance with the provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000, and the IT Rules, 2021, notifications have been dispatched to intermediaries to ensure these websites and applications are rendered inaccessible. Officials revealed that platforms consistently disregarded warnings to cease publishing obscene content, prompting this comprehensive blockade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

 India
2
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China
3
Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine civilians and injured 14 others, reports AP.

Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine c...

 Global
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

De-globalisation and supply chain efficiency crucial to value chain resilience

Digital finance fuels high-quality growth, if infrastructure is in place

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025