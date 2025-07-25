In a significant development on the media front, Russia has dismissed Mikhail Gusman, the first deputy CEO of the state news agency TASS. The dismissal follows his controversial attendance at an event in Azerbaijan, amidst deteriorating relations between the two nations.

Gusman, recognized for interviewing global leaders and moderating international summits, raised eyebrows with his participation in a media forum in Nagorno-Karabakh, a region embroiled in conflict that Azerbaijan recently recaptured from Armenia. The presence of Ukrainian journalists at the event stirred discontent among Russian bloggers supportive of Moscow's stance in the Ukraine conflict.

Russian media, some labeling Gusman as an 'Azeri spy', have responded favorably to the dismissal. This move underscores escalating tensions post the shooting down of an Azerbaijani plane and contentious detentions, marking a new phase in Russia-Azerbaijan relations. CEO Andrei Kondrashov thanked Gusman for his service, though Gusman has yet to comment on any links between his dismissal and the Azerbaijan trip.