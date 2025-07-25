Left Menu

Indore Police Escalate Manhunt: Congress Councillor Accused in Love Jihad Funding

The Indore police have increased the reward for capturing Anwar Qadri, a Congress councillor, accused of financing 'love jihad.' With 18 criminal cases pending against him, authorities intend to attach his properties should he remain elusive. Two associates implicated in related crimes confessed to receiving funds from Qadri.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 25-07-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 16:26 IST
The Indore police have intensified their search efforts by doubling the reward for the capture of a Congress councillor accused of funding a 'love jihad' scheme. The councillor, Anwar Qadri, has evaded authorities for over a month while facing multiple criminal charges in the city.

Additional Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotiya announced the increase in reward, from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000, in a bid to expedite Qadri's arrest. Officials have warned that if Qadri is not located swiftly, his properties could be seized.

Qadri's alleged crimes came to light after two youths, implicated in separate cases of rape, confessed to receiving funds from him. The two men, Sahil Shaikh and Altaf Shah, claimed that Qadri paid them Rs 3 lakh to engage women in relationships with the intent of converting them to Islam. This incident is part of a broader narrative labeled as 'love jihad' by certain groups, suggesting a strategic effort by Muslim men to change the religious demographics through marriage.

