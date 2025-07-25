Left Menu

Human Rights Commission Demands Accountability in Alleged Police Torture Case

The NHRC has issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh Police chief over the alleged suicide of a man reportedly tortured by police in Farrukhabad. This incident, stemming from a dispute, raises serious human rights violation concerns. A detailed report has been requested within two weeks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 16:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has intervened after reports emerged of a man committing suicide following alleged police torture in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad district.

The incident reportedly occurred on July 15, 2025, when the victim, accompanied by his father, attended a police station to resolve a complaint lodged by his wife. Instead, he allegedly faced torture and demands for a bribe.

Deeming these allegations as severe violations of human rights, the NHRC has issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh Police chief, seeking a comprehensive report within a two-week timeframe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

