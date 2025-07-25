Controversy Surrounds Extension of President's Rule in Manipur

The Congress expressed strong disapproval on Friday over the planned six-month extension of President's Rule in Manipur, arguing it compromises democratic principles valued by the state's citizens.

Set to begin on August 13, the extension notice has been submitted to the Rajya Sabha. Despite approval by the chair, the matter awaits discussion scheduled for next week, pending the Business Advisory Committee's allocation of time.

State Congress president Keisham Meghachandra criticized the lack of effective BJP leadership, calling the ongoing governance a failure of the 'double-engine' government. The President's Rule, initially imposed after N Biren Singh's resignation, followed severe ethnic clashes resulting in significant casualties and homelessness.