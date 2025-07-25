Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Extension of President's Rule in Manipur

The Congress has criticized the proposed six-month extension of President's Rule in Manipur, arguing it undermines democratic values. Despite ongoing ethnic violence and the lack of a strong BJP leader, the government aims to prolong its control. The extension, to be discussed in the Rajya Sabha, follows previous unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 25-07-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 17:02 IST
Controversy Surrounds Extension of President's Rule in Manipur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress expressed strong disapproval on Friday over the planned six-month extension of President's Rule in Manipur, arguing it compromises democratic principles valued by the state's citizens.

Set to begin on August 13, the extension notice has been submitted to the Rajya Sabha. Despite approval by the chair, the matter awaits discussion scheduled for next week, pending the Business Advisory Committee's allocation of time.

State Congress president Keisham Meghachandra criticized the lack of effective BJP leadership, calling the ongoing governance a failure of the 'double-engine' government. The President's Rule, initially imposed after N Biren Singh's resignation, followed severe ethnic clashes resulting in significant casualties and homelessness.

TRENDING

1
Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

 India
2
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China
3
Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine civilians and injured 14 others, reports AP.

Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine c...

 Global
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

De-globalisation and supply chain efficiency crucial to value chain resilience

Digital finance fuels high-quality growth, if infrastructure is in place

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025