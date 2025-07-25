Left Menu

Lok Sabha Moves to Unseat Justice Yashwant Varma Amid Corruption Allegations

The Lok Sabha prepares to address a motion to remove Justice Yashwant Varma amid corruption allegations. Despite a similar motion in the Rajya Sabha not being admitted, the unanimous decision involves members from all political parties, with proceedings set to align with the Judges (Enquiry) Act.

Justice Yashwant Varma
  • Country:
  • India

The Lok Sabha is set to take decisive action against Justice Yashwant Varma, who faces accusations of corruption. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced that all political parties have united to move the motion forward, with 152 MPs from both ruling and opposition parties signing.

Although the Rajya Sabha did not admit the opposition-sponsored notice for Varma's removal, Lok Sabha remains committed to the motion as per procedural guidelines. This development follows an incident at Varma's residence which revealed dubious currency notes.

The Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Om Birla, is anticipated to form an enquiry committee to examine the charges against the Allahabad High Court judge. The proceedings will adhere to the framework outlined in the Judges (Inquiry) Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

