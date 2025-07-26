Left Menu

Maoist couple surrenders before Andhra Pradesh DGP

A Maoist couple J Nagaraju and M Jyothiswari - surrendered before Andhra Pradesh DGP Harish Kumar Gupta on Saturday, officials said. Further, Gupta said, Alluri Sitaramaraju district police confiscated a weapons dump based on specific intelligence.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 26-07-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 18:05 IST
A Maoist couple – J Nagaraju and M Jyothiswari - surrendered before Andhra Pradesh DGP Harish Kumar Gupta on Saturday, officials said. Police said Nagaraju, who is also known as Kamlesh, had been a Maoist for about 34 years and last worked as the in-charge of East Bastar Division committee and was also a part of the Dandakaranya Special Zonal committee, said an official press release.

''J Nagaraju, a senior Maoist who had worked in the Maoist party for about 34 years and his wife M Jyothiswari surrendered," said Gupta, addressing a press conference.

According to the DGP, the couple was disenchanted with the failures of the Maoist Party and its central committee's policies.

Gupta noted that Nagaraju and Jyothiswari had played a key role as Maoists in Chhattisgarh and added that Nagaraju carried a bounty of Rs 20 lakh and Jyothiswari Rs 5 lakh.

As instant relief for the surrendered couple, the DGP said a cheque of Rs 20,000 each has been handed over to them. Further, Gupta said, Alluri Sitaramaraju district police confiscated a weapons dump based on specific intelligence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

