Maoist couple surrenders before Andhra Pradesh DGP
A Maoist couple J Nagaraju and M Jyothiswari - surrendered before Andhra Pradesh DGP Harish Kumar Gupta on Saturday, officials said. Further, Gupta said, Alluri Sitaramaraju district police confiscated a weapons dump based on specific intelligence.
A Maoist couple – J Nagaraju and M Jyothiswari - surrendered before Andhra Pradesh DGP Harish Kumar Gupta on Saturday, officials said. Police said Nagaraju, who is also known as Kamlesh, had been a Maoist for about 34 years and last worked as the in-charge of East Bastar Division committee and was also a part of the Dandakaranya Special Zonal committee, said an official press release.
''J Nagaraju, a senior Maoist who had worked in the Maoist party for about 34 years and his wife M Jyothiswari surrendered," said Gupta, addressing a press conference.
According to the DGP, the couple was disenchanted with the failures of the Maoist Party and its central committee's policies.
Gupta noted that Nagaraju and Jyothiswari had played a key role as Maoists in Chhattisgarh and added that Nagaraju carried a bounty of Rs 20 lakh and Jyothiswari Rs 5 lakh.
As instant relief for the surrendered couple, the DGP said a cheque of Rs 20,000 each has been handed over to them. Further, Gupta said, Alluri Sitaramaraju district police confiscated a weapons dump based on specific intelligence.
