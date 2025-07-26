Teacher Detained Over Molestation Allegations in Odisha School
A teacher from a government-run high school in Odisha's Kendrapara district has been detained for allegedly molesting girl students. Outrage has erupted in the coastal village of Dangamal. The case came to light after the school's headmaster reported the teacher's inappropriate actions to the local marine police station.
A teacher at a government high school in Odisha's Kendrapara district was detained on Saturday amid allegations of molesting girl students, police confirmed. The incident triggered widespread anger in the coastal village of Dangamal.
The accused was held by officers from Talchua marine police station following a tip-off from the headmaster of Naga Narayan high school. It is alleged that the teacher made inappropriate advances towards several class 7 students.
Inspector-in-charge Bimal Mallick stated that although an FIR is yet to be registered, communication with the students' parents is ongoing, and a formal complaint is expected. Details remain limited due to the case's sensitivity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
