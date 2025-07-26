Pakistani Influencers Implicated in Illegal Religious Conversion Case

Names of two Pakistani influencers, Tanveer Ahmed and Sahil Adeem, have emerged in a case involving illegal religious conversion activities, according to a senior police official on Saturday.

The influencers were reportedly advocating for religious conversion to Islam and presented significant security concerns, said Agra Police Commissioner Deepak Kumar.

Investigations revealed that organized events for conversions included intellectual dialogues, which even involved girls from Kashmir. The Agra Police have arrested three more suspects, bringing the total to 14 since the case began on May 4 under various legal statutes.

(With inputs from agencies.)