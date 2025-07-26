Left Menu

Pakistani Influencers Implicated in Illegal Religious Conversion Case

Two Pakistani influencers, Tanveer Ahmed and Sahil Adeem, are involved in an illegal religious conversion case. They advocated for embracing Islam, posing national security risks. Agra Police arrested three more individuals, raising the total arrests to 14 under relevant legal sections for the ongoing investigation initiated in May.

  • Country:
  • India

Names of two Pakistani influencers, Tanveer Ahmed and Sahil Adeem, have emerged in a case involving illegal religious conversion activities, according to a senior police official on Saturday.

The influencers were reportedly advocating for religious conversion to Islam and presented significant security concerns, said Agra Police Commissioner Deepak Kumar.

Investigations revealed that organized events for conversions included intellectual dialogues, which even involved girls from Kashmir. The Agra Police have arrested three more suspects, bringing the total to 14 since the case began on May 4 under various legal statutes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

