Trump's Diplomatic Push for Thai-Cambodian Peace

Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday announced efforts to mediate a ceasefire between Cambodia and Thailand, whose border conflicts have entered a third day. Speaking from Scotland, Trump emphasized the importance of halting hostilities and warned against trade deals with the nations if fighting persists.

The skirmishes, which have resulted in over 30 deaths, erupted again early Saturday in new areas of Thailand's Trat Province and Cambodia's Pursat Province, intensifying tensions between the two Southeast Asian nations. The conflict has posed a serious threat to Thailand's coalition government and strained international relations.

Reinforcements have been deployed along the disputed border, complicating diplomatic solutions. While Cambodian and Thai embassies have yet to comment, the ASEAN chair, Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, continues to advocate for peace. As international concerns grow, both sides are urged to prioritize dialogue and ceasefire agreements.

