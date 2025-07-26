Left Menu

BJD Calls for Urgent Investigation into Odisha Hostel Exploitations

The BJD urged the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes to form a Special Investigation Team to probe alleged sexual exploitation in Odisha's government-run hostels. The appeal follows reports of pregnancies among tribal girls. The BJD claims systemic failures and demands systemic policy reforms and proper oversight in hostels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-07-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 22:00 IST
BJD Calls for Urgent Investigation into Odisha Hostel Exploitations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the BJD has pressed the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) to initiate an investigation into troubling accusations of sexual exploitation in Odisha's government-run hostels. The opposition party's demand for a Special Investigation Team (SIT), under judicial oversight, underscores mounting concerns over the safety of tribal girls in state care.

Recent reports of pregnancies among girls in the state-run residential schools of Kandhamal have fueled the BJD's call for systemic policy reforms. The party submitted a memorandum to the NCST in Nayapalli, emphasizing the troubling pattern of administrative failures and calling for an overhaul of the monitoring framework within the ST and SC Development Department.

Amid claims that these hostels have become centers of abuse, the BJD urges immediate reforms, including grievance redressal mechanisms and regular inspections. Demonstrators, led by BJD leaders, highlighted rising crimes against women in the region, pressing for urgent institutional responses to protect the rights and safety of marginalized communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risks

UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risk...

 Global
3
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
4
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025