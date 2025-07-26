BJD Calls for Urgent Investigation into Odisha Hostel Exploitations

In a significant move, the BJD has pressed the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) to initiate an investigation into troubling accusations of sexual exploitation in Odisha's government-run hostels. The opposition party's demand for a Special Investigation Team (SIT), under judicial oversight, underscores mounting concerns over the safety of tribal girls in state care.

Recent reports of pregnancies among girls in the state-run residential schools of Kandhamal have fueled the BJD's call for systemic policy reforms. The party submitted a memorandum to the NCST in Nayapalli, emphasizing the troubling pattern of administrative failures and calling for an overhaul of the monitoring framework within the ST and SC Development Department.

Amid claims that these hostels have become centers of abuse, the BJD urges immediate reforms, including grievance redressal mechanisms and regular inspections. Demonstrators, led by BJD leaders, highlighted rising crimes against women in the region, pressing for urgent institutional responses to protect the rights and safety of marginalized communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)