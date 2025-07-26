Alleged Deception and Trauma in Malviya Nagar: A Heartbreaking Tale
A 29-year-old woman from south Delhi reports being raped under false promise of marriage and coerced into abortions. Following a relationship initiated in 2022, the accused allegedly abandoned her after calling her to Delhi and threatened exposure if she reported to authorities. Police investigations continue.
A disturbing case has emerged from south Delhi's Malviya Nagar, where a 29-year-old woman alleges she was raped under the pretext of marriage and coerced into undergoing two abortions.
The complaint reveals that the accused invited her to Delhi from Uttar Pradesh, promising marriage, but later abandoned her. He then threatened to release her private photos online if she approached law enforcement.
The woman and the accused reportedly met in 2022 at Safdarjung Hospital, forming a relationship based on the man's false assurances. Police have registered a case and are continuing their investigation.
